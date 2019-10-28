AstraZeneca cancer drug combo meets late-stage trial goal

AstraZeneca Plc said on Monday that its cancer drug met the main goal of delaying the progression of a form of lung cancer.

The drug, Imfinzi, when added to chemotherapy and the drugmaker's other cancer drug tremelimumab, significantly improved the survival of patients without the disease progressing, when compared to chemotherapy alone, the company said.

Additional results from the trial with data on another goal of extending survival is expected in 2020, AstraZeneca said.

