News & Insights

Markets
AZN

AstraZeneca: Calquence Combo Enhances PFS In First-Line CLL In Phase III Trial

July 29, 2024 — 02:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) announced positive high-level results from an interim analysis of the AMPLIFY Phase III trial, showing that a fixed duration of the company's Calquence (acalabrutinib) in combination with venetoclax, with or without obinutuzumab, demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival or PFS compared to standard-of-care chemoimmunotherapy in previously untreated adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia or CLL.

For the secondary endpoint of overall survival, a trend was observed in favour of Calquence in combination with venetoclax, with or without obinutuzumab, versus standard-of-care chemoimmunotherapy. The OS data were not mature at the time of this analysis and the trial will continue to assess overall survival as a key secondary endpoint.

Chronic lymphocytic leukaemia is caused by the abnormal production of white blood cells and is the most prevalent type of leukaemia in adults worldwide, with numbers anticipated to grow.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.