Markets
AZN

AstraZeneca: Calquence-based Regimens Approved In EU For Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia

June 06, 2025 — 02:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca said a fixed-duration regimen of Calquence in combination with venetoclax, with or without obinutuzumab, has been approved in the European Union for the treatment of adult patients with previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukaemia. The approval by the European Commission follows the positive opinion of the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use and was based on results from the AMPLIFY Phase III trial.

AstraZeneca noted that regulatory applications for these regimens are currently under review in several countries based on the AMPLIFY results.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.