AstraZeneca call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in AstraZeneca (AZN) with 5,692 calls trading, 5x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 3 points to 33.14%. Jan-25 65 calls and Dec-24 77.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 1,300 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.61. Earnings are expected on November 12th.

