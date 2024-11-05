AstraZeneca call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in AstraZeneca (AZN) with 5,692 calls trading, 5x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 3 points to 33.14%. Jan-25 65 calls and Dec-24 77.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 1,300 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.61. Earnings are expected on November 12th.
- Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) Stock Falls as Competitors Report Progress
- AstraZeneca oral GLP1 looks to be trailing Eli Lilly’s, says Deutsche Bank
- AstraZeneca says experimental obesity pill ‘competitive,’ Bloomberg reports
- U.S. drugmakers shifting away from Chinese supply-chain partners, WSJ says
- AstraZeneca reports China President currently under investigation
