Astrazeneca Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AZNCF

In trading on Monday, shares of Astrazeneca plc (Symbol: AZNCF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $89.57, changing hands as high as $90.80 per share. Astrazeneca plc shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AZNCF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AZNCF's low point in its 52 week range is $72.75 per share, with $102.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $90.80.

