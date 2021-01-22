AstraZeneca Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AZN

In trading on Friday, shares of AstraZeneca plc (Symbol: AZN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.45, changing hands as high as $53.54 per share. AstraZeneca plc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AZN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AZN's low point in its 52 week range is $36.15 per share, with $64.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.27.

