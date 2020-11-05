AZN

AstraZeneca beats Q3 sales estimate, backs 2020 outlook

AstraZeneca, the British drugmaker working on one of the world's leading COVID-19 vaccine candidates, on Thursday beat third-quarter sales estimates on strong demand for its diverse portfolio of drugs during COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns and maintained its 2020 forecasts.

