AstraZeneca beats Q2 profit and revenue estimates

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RACHEL WISNIEWSKI

AstraZeneca on Friday topped analyst expectations for second-quarter profit and revenue, helped by higher demand for its cancer medicines.

July 29 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L on Friday topped analyst expectations for second-quarter profit and revenue, helped by higher demand for its cancer medicines.

The London-listed company also raised its full-year revenue guidance, saying it expects it to rise by a percentage in the low twenties rather than the high teens forecast previously.

