AstraZeneca beats Q2 profit and revenue estimates

July 29 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L on Friday topped analyst expectations for second-quarter profit and revenue, helped by higher demand for its cancer medicines.

The London-listed company also raised its full-year revenue guidance, saying it expects it to rise by a percentage in the low twenties rather than the high teens forecast previously.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in London Editing by David Goodman )

((natalie.grover@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NatalieGrover;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.