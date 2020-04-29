AstraZeneca beats first-quarter profit estimates, retains 2020 forecast

April 29 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L on Wednesday beat analysts' estimates for first-quarter profit and reiterated its outlook for 2020, as demand for the company's newer medicines remained steady.

Product sales for the three months ended March 31 rose 17% to $6.31 billion, on a constant-currency basis, marking the seventh consecutive quarter of growth.

The company's core earnings rose 21% to $1.05 per share, while total revenue, which also includes payments from tie-ups, rose 17% to $6.35 billion from year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected core earnings of 94 cents per share and product sales of $5.89 billion, according to a company provided consensus of 22 analysts.

AstraZeneca is testing two of its approved treatments as a therapy to help treat the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

SPECIAL REPORT-Countries, companies risk billions in race for coronavirus vaccine

GRAPHIC-Tracking and explaining the new coronavirushttps://tmsnrt.rs/2GVwIyw

GRAPHIC-World-focused tracker with country-by-country interactive https://tmsnrt.rs/2WZPuOh

GRAPHIC-Coronavirus: knowns and unknowns https://reut.rs/2UHIgvz

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3 million, death toll crosses 211,300

FACTBOX-Latest on the coronavirus spread of the coronavirus around world

FACTBOX-Global pharma industry steps up efforts to battle coronavirus

FACTBOX-Coronavirus hit drugmakers as clinical trials delayed

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka, Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru and Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 6749 6633;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.