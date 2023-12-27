Astrazeneca (AZN) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Astrazeneca (AZN) ended the recent trading session at $67.35, demonstrating a +1.28% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.14% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the pharmaceutical had gained 5.06% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 4.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.89% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Astrazeneca in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.75, up 8.7% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $12.09 billion, showing a 7.88% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.64 per share and a revenue of $45.89 billion, signifying shifts of +9.31% and +3.46%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Astrazeneca should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.32% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Astrazeneca holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Astrazeneca is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.29. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.63 for its industry.

We can also see that AZN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.37. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. AZN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.65 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, positioning it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

