Astrazeneca (AZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Astrazeneca (AZN) closed the most recent trading day at $67.42, moving -0.77% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.59% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.83%.

Coming into today, shares of the pharmaceutical had lost 1.34% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.07%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.84%.

Astrazeneca will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Astrazeneca to post earnings of $0.81 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 3.57%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.55 billion, up 5.14% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.66 per share and revenue of $45.86 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.91% and +3.42%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Astrazeneca. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% lower within the past month. Astrazeneca currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Astrazeneca is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.54. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.49, which means Astrazeneca is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that AZN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.35. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.77 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

