Astrazeneca (AZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Astrazeneca (AZN) closed at $48.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.51% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.59%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the pharmaceutical had lost 2.83% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Medical sector's loss of 5.42% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.71% in that time.

AZN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, AZN is projected to report earnings of $0.57 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.55%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.59 billion, up 19.42% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.54 per share and revenue of $31.44 billion, which would represent changes of +26.37% and +18.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AZN. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.2% lower. AZN is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, AZN is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.18. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.97.

Meanwhile, AZN's PEG ratio is currently 1.15. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.9 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

