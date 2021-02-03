Astrazeneca (AZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Astrazeneca (AZN) closed the most recent trading day at $50, moving -0.12% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AZN as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 11, 2021. On that day, AZN is projected to report earnings of $0.53 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 17.78%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.96 billion, up 4.38% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AZN. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.58% lower. AZN is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, AZN is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.28, which means AZN is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that AZN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.16. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. AZN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.1 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

