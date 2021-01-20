Astrazeneca (AZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Astrazeneca (AZN) closed the most recent trading day at $52.24, moving -0.63% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.83%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.97%.

Heading into today, shares of the pharmaceutical had gained 7.88% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 2.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.58% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AZN as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 11, 2021. On that day, AZN is projected to report earnings of $0.53 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 17.78%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.01 billion, up 5.2% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AZN. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% lower. AZN currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note AZN's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.69. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.19.

Investors should also note that AZN has a PEG ratio of 1.18 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.1 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



AstraZeneca PLC (AZN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.