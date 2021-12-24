Astrazeneca (AZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Astrazeneca (AZN) closed at $57.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.76% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the pharmaceutical had gained 2.31% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 2.92% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 0.87% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Astrazeneca as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.78, up 44.44% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.13 billion, up 50.17% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.59 per share and revenue of $36.19 billion. These totals would mark changes of +28.86% and +35.95%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Astrazeneca. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.34% higher. Astrazeneca is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Astrazeneca currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.24. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.81.

Investors should also note that AZN has a PEG ratio of 1.25 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. AZN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

