Astrazeneca (AZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Astrazeneca (AZN) closed at $57.64, marking a -0.76% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the pharmaceutical had gained 3.09% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 2.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.

Astrazeneca will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Astrazeneca to post earnings of $0.78 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 44.44%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.13 billion, up 50.17% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.59 per share and revenue of $36.19 billion, which would represent changes of +28.86% and +35.95%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Astrazeneca. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.34% higher. Astrazeneca is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Astrazeneca is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.41. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.88.

We can also see that AZN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.26. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.06 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

