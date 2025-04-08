Astrazeneca (AZN) Stock Moves -1.35%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Astrazeneca (AZN) reached $64.90, with a -1.35% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.84%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.15%.

Shares of the pharmaceutical have depreciated by 13.42% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's loss of 12.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.16%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Astrazeneca in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 29, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.11, reflecting a 7.77% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.6 billion, up 7.3% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.47 per share and a revenue of $57.14 billion, demonstrating changes of +8.76% and +5.67%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Astrazeneca. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.53% lower within the past month. Astrazeneca presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Astrazeneca is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.73. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.4, so one might conclude that Astrazeneca is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, AZN's PEG ratio is currently 1.22. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.34.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

