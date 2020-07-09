Astrazeneca (AZN) Stock Moves -0.41%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Astrazeneca (AZN) closed at $53.97, marking a -0.41% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.56% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.53%.

Heading into today, shares of the pharmaceutical had gained 1.03% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 1.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.79% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AZN as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 30, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.44, up 18.92% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.33 billion, up 8.64% from the year-ago period.

AZN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.03 per share and revenue of $26.70 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16% and +9.48%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AZN. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.5% higher. AZN currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, AZN is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.72. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.58, so we one might conclude that AZN is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that AZN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.62. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.16 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

