Astrazeneca (AZN) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Astrazeneca (AZN) closed the most recent trading day at $73.55, moving -1.17% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.94%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.75%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.52%.

Coming into today, shares of the pharmaceutical had gained 8.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 4.95%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.67%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Astrazeneca in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.11, marking a 12.12% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $14.03 billion, reflecting a 8.42% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.49 per share and revenue of $57.68 billion, indicating changes of +9.25% and +6.67%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Astrazeneca. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.06% lower. Astrazeneca currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Astrazeneca is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.56. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.72 for its industry.

Meanwhile, AZN's PEG ratio is currently 1.36. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.45 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 78, this industry ranks in the top 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.