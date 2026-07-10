Astrazeneca (AZN) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Astrazeneca (AZN) was down 3.85% at $171.61. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.29%.

Shares of the pharmaceutical witnessed a loss of 2.08% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 5.6%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.2%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Astrazeneca in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 27, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.52, up 15.6% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $15.27 billion, indicating a 5.65% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $10.28 per share and revenue of $63.45 billion, indicating changes of +12.23% and +8.01%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Astrazeneca. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.26% higher. Right now, Astrazeneca possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Astrazeneca is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.36. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 20.47.

One should further note that AZN currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.45. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.63 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, finds itself in the top 44% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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