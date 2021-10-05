AstraZeneca (AZN) Seeks Emergency Nod for COVID Prevention Drug

AstraZeneca AZN has filed an application seeking Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its investigational long-acting cocktail antibody therapy, AZD7442 for prophylaxis of symptomatic COVID-19. If authorized by the FDA, AZD7442 would be the first such cocktail antibody drug approved for COVID-19 prevention.

The application was based on data from the PROVENT phase III pre-exposure prophylaxis study, which showed that AZD7442 led to a statistically significant reduction in the incidence of symptomatic COVID-19. In the study, AZD7442 reduced the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 by 77% compared to placebo.

In June, however, a phase III study on AZD7442, for the post-exposure prevention of symptomatic COVID-19, failed to meet the primary endpoint. In the study called STORM CHASER, AZD7442 failed to show a statistically significant reduction in the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 in adult unvaccinated study participants who had a confirmed exposure to a person with a case of the SARS-CoV-2 virus within the past eight days. However, data from a pre-planned subgroup analysis of participants who were PCR negative at time of dosing in the study showed that treatment with AZD7442 reduced the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 by 73% compared with placebo. The FDA filing for COVID-19 prevention also included relevant data from the STORM CHASER phase III study.

AZD7442 is a combo of two monoclonal antibodies, tixagevimab (AZD8895) and cilgavimab (AZD1061) Another study, TACKLE is also ongoing on AZD7442. It is a treatment study for mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in the outpatient setting.

AstraZeneca believes AZD7442 provides an option to protect against COVD-19 alongside vaccines, especially for vulnerable populations such as those who do not have strong immune systems. Please note that AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine is not yet approved in the United States though it is available in several other countries including the European Union.

At present, monoclonal antibody medicines of Eli Lilly LLY, Regeneron REGN, and Vir Biotech VIR/GlaxoSmithKline are available in the United States to treat COVID-19.

In a separate press release, AstraZeneca announced that the FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to it and partner Daiichi Sankyo’s drug Enhertu for patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer treated with one or more prior anti-HER2-based regimens. The prestigious status was based on data from the head-to-head DESTINY-Breast03 phase III study, which showed that Enhertu reduced the risk of death or tumor progression by 72% in patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer previously treated with Roche’s Kadcyla (trastuzumab emtansine [T-DM1]) and a taxane.

Enhertu is presently approved to treat unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer in patients who have received two or more prior anti-HER2-based regimens. The drug is also approved to treat HER2+ metastatic gastric cancer.

