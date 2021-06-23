AstraZeneca (AZN) Rare Disorder Drug Koselugo Gets EU Nod

AstraZeneca AZN announced that the European Commission has granted conditional approval to its MEK 1/2 inhibitor, Koselugo (selumetinib). Koselugo has been approved for the treatment of pediatric patients (aged 3 and above) with neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) related plexiform neurofibromas (PN), a rare and debilitating genetic condition.

Koselugo is the first medicine approved in Europe for NF1 related PN. The approval was expected as in April the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency had given a positive opinion recommending approval of the drug. The approval was based on data from the SPRINT Stratum 1 phase II study testing Koselugo as an oral monotherapy in pediatric patients aged two years or older with inoperable NF1-related PN

Data from the study demonstrated that Koselugo shrank tumor size in some children, reduced pain and improved quality of life. In the study, Koselugo, as twice-daily oral monotherapy, shrank NF1-related PNs in 66% of the patients. The study was sponsored by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) Cancer Therapy Evaluation Program (CTEP).

This year so far, AstraZeneca’s shares have risen 15.8% compared with an increase of 7.9% for the industry.

Koselugo was approved by the FDA in April 2020. The drug generated sales of $21 million in the first quarter of 2021. Sales could be higher in the future quarters of 2021 following the approval received in Europe.

Notably, AstraZeneca and Merck MRK are jointly developing and commercializing Koselugo globally for multiple cancer types, per a deal signed in July 2017. AstraZeneca records product sales of Koselugo while Merck books half the profits.

Meanwhile, per the same deal, the companies also share development and commercialization of successful PARP inhibitor, Lynparza.

