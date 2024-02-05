Astrazeneca (AZN) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, Astrazeneca (AZN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.76 per share, reflecting an increase of 10.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $12.11 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 8%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.9% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Astrazeneca metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Product Sales- Respiratory- Symbicort' at $493.13 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -27.6%.

Analysts expect 'Product Sales- Respiratory- Bevespi' to come in at $17.73 million. The estimate points to a change of +26.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Product Sales- CVRM- Crestor' reaching $255.96 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.3% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Product Sales- CVRM- Seloken/Toprol-XL' will reach $141.43 million. The estimate points to a change of -9.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Product Sales- CVRM- Bydureon' should arrive at $42.19 million. The estimate suggests a change of -42.2% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Product Sales- Oncology- Zoladex' to reach $225.47 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.4% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Product Sales- Oncology- Faslodex' should come in at $66.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of -10.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Product Sales- Oncology- Tagrisso' stands at $1.50 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +11.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Product Sales- Other- Synagis' will likely reach $159.28 million. The estimate indicates a change of -17.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Product Sales- Other- Nexium' will reach $223.04 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -25.7%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Product Sales- Respiratory- Fasenra' of $431.31 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Product Sales- CVRM- Brilinta' will reach $340.05 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.4% from the prior-year quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Astrazeneca here>>>



Over the past month, Astrazeneca shares have recorded returns of -4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AZN will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.