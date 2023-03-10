AstraZeneca (AZN) Posts Positive Data From Lung Cancer Studies

AstraZeneca AZN reported positive high-level results from multiple late-stage studies evaluating its blockbuster cancer drugs Tagrisso (osimertinib) and Imfinzi (durvalumab) in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) indication.

The phase III ADAURA study evaluated Tagrisso as an adjuvant treatment for patients with early-stage (IB, II and IIIA) epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated (EGFRm) NSCLC. Data from the study showed that treatment with Tagrisso led to statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival (OS), a key secondary endpoint, compared to placebo. Management did not report any safety concerns in study participants.

The ADAURA study had earlier achieved its primary endpoint of disease-free survival (DFS). Last year, management announced that treatment with Tagrisso demonstrated a median DFS of nearly 5.5 years.

Tagrisso is already approved for adjuvant early-stage EGFRm NSCLC based on data from the ADAURA study. Apart from this indication, the drug is already approved in two other NSCLC indications.

Tagrisso is also being evaluated by AstraZeneca in earlier stages of lung cancer, including in the neoadjuvant resectable setting, Stage IA2-IA3 adjuvant resectable setting and Stage III locally-advanced unresectable setting.

In a separate press release, AstraZeneca also announced positive interim data from the phase III AEGEAN study, which evaluated Imfinzi before and after surgery in patients with resectable early-stage (IIA-IIIB) NSCLC. Management announced that the study achieved the other primary endpoint of event-free survival (EFS), i.e., treatment with Imfinzi significantly increased the time patients live without recurrence or progression events.

Last year, management announced that the AEGEAN study achieved its primary endpoint of pathologic complete response (pCR) with statistical significance and meaningful improvement in the above patient group.

Imfinzi is already approved for multiple cancer indications. While the drug is already approved for two NSCLC indications, it is also approved in extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC), biliary tract cancer (BTC) and hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC) indications.

AstraZeneca is focused on strengthening its oncology business. In 2022, AZN generated $14.6 billion worth of total revenues from its Oncology business, reflecting a 19% year-over-year rise in the constant exchange rate, driven by a solid performance of newer medicines, such as Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi and Calquence. Management is working to further strengthen this portfolio through label expansions and advancing oncology pipeline candidates. AstraZeneca aims to develop a treatment for every form of cancer.

