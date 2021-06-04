Astrazeneca (AZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Astrazeneca (AZN) closed at $56.80 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.98% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%.

Heading into today, shares of the pharmaceutical had gained 5.18% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 1.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.15% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AZN as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.54, up 12.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.6 billion, up 21.07% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.61 per share and revenue of $31.89 billion. These totals would mark changes of +29.85% and +19.81%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AZN should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AZN is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AZN has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.57 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.12.

We can also see that AZN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.15. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. AZN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.02 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

