AstraZeneca (AZN) May Reportedly Spin-Off its Chinese Business

Per an article by the Financial Times (“FT”), AstraZeneca AZN drafted plans to spin-off its China business and list it separately in Hong Kong as a way to hedge itself against rising geopolitical risk.

Though the article also cautions investors that the spin-off may ultimately not happen, listing the entity in Shanghai is a possibility.

The spin-off is intended to enable AstraZeneca to protect itself from tensions between the United States and China, by carving off its Chinese operations into a separate legal entity while retaining control of the business. The listing in either Hong Kong or Shanghai will allow AstraZeneca to insulate itself politically from the Chinese government’s crackdown on foreign companies by making it a more plausibly domestic Chinese business. A domestic listing will also bolster the country’s support toward the company for drug innovations and secure faster marketing approvals for therapies.

In the year so far, shares of AstraZeneca have increased 10.9% compared to the industry‘s 2.0% growth.



The FT article also claims that AstraZeneca has been reportedly discussing these options with banks for quite some time. However, the company’s management refused to comment ‘on rumours or speculations around future strategy or M&A’.

Being one of the most populous countries in the world, China is an attractive market for pharmaceuticals. The country houses an ageing population that suffers from several harmful diseases. The Chinese government accelerated the approval process for innovative medications and is trying to encourage drugmakers to expand beyond their generic treatments in the country.

AstraZeneca derives a substantial portion of its revenues from its Chinese operations. The company is the largest overseas pharmaceutical company in China in terms of sales. During first-quarter 2023, AstraZeneca generated around 15% of its total revenues from China that amounts to $1.6 billion.

