AstraZeneca (AZN) Gets FDA CRL for Ultomiris in New Indication

AstraZeneca AZN announced that the FDA has issued a complete response letter to its regulatory application seeking approval of Ultomiris for a new rare and debilitating autoimmune disease.

The supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) sought approval for long-acting C5 complement inhibitor Ultomiris for the treatment of adult patients with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) who are anti-aquaporin-4 antibody positive.

The sBLA was based on data from the CHAMPION-NMOSD phase III study. However, the FDA has neither requested any additional analysis of data from the CHAMPION-NMOSD phase III study nor raised any concerns about the efficacy and safety data from the study. It rather requests modifications in the Ultomiris Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy safety program.

Ultomiris was approved for the same rare disease indication in the EU in May this year and is also approved in Japan for NMOSD.

The drug is presently approved for treating three indications — generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG), paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome in the United States.

Ultomiris was added to AstraZeneca’s portfolio with the July 2021 acquisition of Alexion.

The drug recorded sales of $1.36 billion in the first half of 2023, up 64% at the constant exchange rate. Ultomiris sales are benefitting from label expansion for the gMG indication, expansion into new markets and continued conversion from Alexion’s older drug, Soliris

AstraZeneca has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

