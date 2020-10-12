Astrazeneca (AZN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Astrazeneca (AZN) closed at $55.27 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.01% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.88%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.56%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the pharmaceutical had gained 3.11% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 2.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.44% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AZN as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 5, 2020. In that report, analysts expect AZN to post earnings of $0.53 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.66 billion, up 3.92% from the year-ago period.

AZN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.01 per share and revenue of $26.26 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +14.86% and +7.69%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AZN. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.79% lower within the past month. AZN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, AZN is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 27.2. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.32.

Investors should also note that AZN has a PEG ratio of 1.64 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.99 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 124, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

