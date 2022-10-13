Astrazeneca (AZN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Astrazeneca (AZN) closed at $55.53 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.84% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.6%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.83%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the pharmaceutical had lost 6.22% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Medical sector's loss of 8.72% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.9% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Astrazeneca as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 10, 2022. On that day, Astrazeneca is projected to report earnings of $0.77 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 42.59%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.96 billion, up 11.11% from the year-ago period.

AZN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.32 per share and revenue of $44.45 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +25.28% and +18.79%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Astrazeneca should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.42% higher within the past month. Astrazeneca is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Astrazeneca is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.58. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.36, so we one might conclude that Astrazeneca is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that AZN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.04. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AZN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.69 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AZN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



