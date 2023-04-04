Astrazeneca (AZN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Astrazeneca (AZN) closed the most recent trading day at $70.25, moving +0.49% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the pharmaceutical had gained 8.29% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 0.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 2% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Astrazeneca as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 27, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Astrazeneca to post earnings of $0.84 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 11.58%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.34 billion, down 0.44% from the prior-year quarter.

AZN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.61 per share and revenue of $46.35 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.41% and +4.51%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Astrazeneca should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Astrazeneca is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Astrazeneca currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.38. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.39.

Meanwhile, AZN's PEG ratio is currently 1.28. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.66 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

