Astrazeneca (AZN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Astrazeneca (AZN) closed the most recent trading day at $70.90, moving +0.14% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the pharmaceutical had gained 1.8% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 0.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Astrazeneca as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Astrazeneca to post earnings of $0.71 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 15.48%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.4 billion, down 5.09% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Astrazeneca. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.19% lower. Astrazeneca is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Astrazeneca has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.46 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.68.

Also, we should mention that AZN has a PEG ratio of 1.33. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.74 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

