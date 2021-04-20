Astrazeneca (AZN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Astrazeneca (AZN) closed at $52.27, marking a +1.24% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.68%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the pharmaceutical had gained 3.11% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 1.49% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 6.62% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AZN as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 30, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.65, up 22.64% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.26 billion, up 14.21% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.59 per share and revenue of $32.11 billion, which would represent changes of +28.86% and +20.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AZN should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.39% higher. AZN is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, AZN currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.86. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.8.

We can also see that AZN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.2. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.92 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 231, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AZN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



AstraZeneca PLC (AZN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.