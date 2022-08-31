AstraZeneca (AZN) Evusheld Gets Japan Nod as COVID Treatment

AstraZeneca AZN announced that its antibody cocktail medicine, Evusheld has gained its first global approval as a COVID-19 treatment. Evusheld, which is a combination of tixagevimab and cilgavimab, has gained approval in Japan for both prevention (pre-exposure prophylaxis) and treatment of symptomatic disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Until now, Evusheld was authorized for use in pre-exposure prophylaxis of COVID-19 in certain high-risk populations in Europe, the United States and some other countries.

In prevention, Evusheld is authorized in Japan for use in adults and adolescents (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40kg) for whom COVID vaccination is not recommended and who may have an inadequate response to a COVID-19 vaccine due to immunodeficiencies. In treatment, Evusheld is approved for adults and adolescents who are at high risk of severe infection and who do not require supplemental oxygen.

AstraZeneca has an agreement with Japan’s government to purchase 300,000 units of Evusheld. For the treatment indication, AstraZeneca expects to file regulatory applications in several countries soon.

This year so far, AstraZeneca’s shares have risen 8.8% against a decrease of 2.6% for the industry in the said time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The approval in Japan was based on data from the PROVENT prevention and TACKLE outpatient treatment phase III studies.

Data from the PROVENT prevention study showed that one 300mg IM dose of Evusheld reduced the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 compared to placebo by 77% at primary analysis and 83% at a follow-up analysis. Data from the TACKLE outpatient treatment study showed that a 600 mg dose of Evusheld, given by intramuscular injection, reduced the risk of developing severe COVID-19 or death (from any cause) by 50% compared to placebo in outpatients who had been symptomatic for seven days or less.

AstraZeneca has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

