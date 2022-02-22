AstraZeneca (AZN) Enhertu Effective in HER2-Low Breast Cancer

AstraZeneca AZN and its Japan-based partner, Daiichi Sankyo’s cancer drug, Enhertu demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in both progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) in phase III DESTINY-Breast04 study in patients with HER2-low metastatic breast cancer.

More than 50% of all primary breast cancers show a low-level expression of HER2, which is defined as HER2-low. This low HER2 expression level is not currently eligible for HER2-targeted therapy and is therefore a promising new target for HER2-directed antibody drug conjugate (ADC) drugs like Enhertu. The HER2-low expression occurs in both HR-positive and HR-negative disease.

In the DESTINY-Breast04 study, Enhertu demonstrated superior PFS in previously treated patients with HR-positive HER2-low metastatic breast cancer compared to the standard-of-care chemotherapy, thereby meeting the study’s primary endpoint. The study also met its key secondary endpoint of PFS in patients with HER2-low metastatic breast cancer irrespective of HR status. The study also met other key secondary endpoints of OS in patients with HR-positive disease and patients regardless of HR status at interim analysis. Enhertu’s safety profile in the study was consistent with the previous studies

The positive data from the DESTINY-Breast04 study has the potential to redefine how breast cancer is treated because no HER2-directed therapy has ever before shown any benefit in patients with HER2-low metastatic breast cancer. The DESTINY-Breast04 is the first-ever phase III study of a HER2-directed therapy to show statistically significant and clinically meaningful benefit in PFS and OS compared to standard treatment in patients with HER2-low metastatic breast cancer.

Enhertu is already approved to treat unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer in patients who have received two or more prior anti-HER2-based regimens in the metastatic setting based on data from the DESTINY-Breast01 study. A supplemental biologics license application (sBLA), seeking approval for Enhertu for unresectable and/or metastatic HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer previously treated with an anti-HER2-based regime, is under priority review with the FDA. The sBLA is based on data from the head-to-head DESTINY-Breast03 phase III study

Enhertu was approved for its second indication, HER2+, metastatic gastric cancer in January 2021. It is also being evaluated for other HER2-targetable cancers, including breast, gastric, lung and colorectal cancers.

Enhertu is part of AstraZeneca’s flourishing oncology portfolio. Other key oncology drugs in AstraZeneca’s portfolio are Imfinzi, Tagrisso and Lynparza. AstraZeneca markets Lynparza in partnership with Merck MRK.

AstraZeneca & Merck’s Lynparza is approved for four cancer types — ovarian, breast, prostate and pancreatic. Lynparza is also being evaluated in an earlier-line setting for the approved cancer indications as well some other cancer types.

