Astrazeneca (AZN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Astrazeneca (AZN) closed at $64.85, marking a -0.86% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.29% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the pharmaceutical had lost 11.91% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 1.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.1% in that time.

Astrazeneca will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 28, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.99, up 15.12% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.22 billion, up 4.17% from the year-ago period.

AZN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.67 per share and revenue of $45.73 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.21% and +3.1%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Astrazeneca. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.68% lower. Astrazeneca is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Astrazeneca has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.83 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.58.

Also, we should mention that AZN has a PEG ratio of 1.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.63 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

