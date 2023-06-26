Astrazeneca (AZN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Astrazeneca (AZN) closed the most recent trading day at $71.73, moving -0.54% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.58%.

Heading into today, shares of the pharmaceutical had lost 0.55% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 1.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.01% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Astrazeneca as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.99, up 15.12% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.29 billion, up 4.81% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.69 per share and revenue of $45.9 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.81% and +3.49%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Astrazeneca. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.14% lower. Astrazeneca is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Astrazeneca currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.55. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.93, which means Astrazeneca is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that AZN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.44. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.74 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

