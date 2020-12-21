Astrazeneca (AZN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Astrazeneca (AZN) closed the most recent trading day at $49.63, moving -1.16% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the pharmaceutical had lost 7.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 5.94%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.06%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AZN as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect AZN to post earnings of $0.53 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.78%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.01 billion, up 5.2% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2 per share and revenue of $26.22 billion, which would represent changes of +14.29% and +7.53%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AZN. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.77% lower. AZN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note AZN's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.07. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.8.

Investors should also note that AZN has a PEG ratio of 1.79 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.25 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

