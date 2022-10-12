Astrazeneca (AZN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Astrazeneca (AZN) closed at $55.07, marking a -0.42% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the pharmaceutical had lost 6.26% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 7.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 11.67% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Astrazeneca as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Astrazeneca to post earnings of $0.76 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 40.74%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.73 billion, up 8.73% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.32 per share and revenue of $44.04 billion, which would represent changes of +25.28% and +17.7%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Astrazeneca. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.42% higher. Astrazeneca is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Astrazeneca has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.65 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.44, so we one might conclude that Astrazeneca is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that AZN has a PEG ratio of 1.05. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. AZN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



AstraZeneca PLC (AZN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.