Astrazeneca (AZN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Astrazeneca (AZN) closed the most recent trading day at $58.47, moving -0.31% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the pharmaceutical had gained 6.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 3.85%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.11%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Astrazeneca as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.78, up 44.44% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.13 billion, up 50.17% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.59 per share and revenue of $36.19 billion. These totals would mark changes of +28.86% and +35.95%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Astrazeneca. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.34% higher. Astrazeneca currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Astrazeneca currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.63. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.79, so we one might conclude that Astrazeneca is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that AZN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.27. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.12 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

