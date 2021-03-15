AstraZeneca (AZN) Defends COVID-19 Vaccine Safety With Data

Amid rising concern about risks of immunization with AstraZeneca’s AZN COVID-19 vaccine following some reports of blood clots after its administration, the company defended the safety profile of the vaccine with scientific evidence. The company stated that it is continually monitoring the safety of its vaccine and has found no evidence of increase in risk of blood clot in patients receiving the vaccine.

The company has reviewed more than 17 million people who were vaccinated with COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca in the United Kingdom and European Union. Data from the review of safety data from this large population did not provide any evidence of an increased risk of various forms of blood clots — pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or thrombocytopenia — irrespective of age, gender, batch or country.

This year so far, AstraZeneca’s shares have declined 3.2% compared with a decrease of 0.7% for the industry.

AstraZeneca’s vaccine has been facing backlash in several countries, especially some European countries, due to reports of blood clots, which has reportedly resulted in death in a few cases. Some countries have suspended the use of the vaccine as a precautionary measure. Moreover, there has been a report of bleeding following the vaccination. Although the company stated that the cases of blood clot events is insignificant in comparison to total vaccinated population, the negative headlines have been a cause of worry for people with some cancelling their appointment for getting vaccinated. Prevalence of these negative news may hamper the demand for COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca.

However, some large and powerful authorities including European Commission (EC), the United States and the World Health Organization are in favor of AstraZeneca’s vaccine. While the EC and the WHO endorsed the use of the vaccine by stating it is effective with no safety risks, the United States is waiting for an emergency authorization from the FDA for the vaccine to start its rollout.

Reportedly, AstraZeneca is also facing shortage of supply of its COVID-19 vaccine to different member countries of the European Union due to difficulties with international supply chains. With so many headwinds for the company’s vaccine, it may lose ground to other approved coronavirus vaccines from pharma companies namely — Pfizer PFE, Moderna MRNA and J&J JNJ. While Pfizer and Moderna have already started supplying doses of their respective vaccines in Europe, J&J plans to start supply of its vaccine to Europe in the second half of April. Moreover, AstraZeneca is yet to receive approval for its vaccine in the United States, where these companies already have a head start.

Zacks Rank

AstraZeneca currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

