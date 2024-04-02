AstraZeneca (AZN) Dato-DXd Breast Cancer BLA Gets FDA Acceptance

AstraZeneca AZN and partner Daiichi Sankyo announced that the FDA has accepted their biologics license application (BLA) seeking approval of the antibody drug conjugate, datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd), for a breast cancer indication.

The BLA is seeking approval of Dato-DXd for treating unresectable or metastatic HR+ HER2- breast cancer in patients who have received prior systemic therapy for unresectable or metastatic disease.

The FDA is expected to give its decision on the BLA in the first quarter of 2025 as the application has been granted a standard review.

The application was based on data from the TROPION-Breast01 phase III study. Data from the study demonstrated that treatment with Dato-DXd led to a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement for the dual primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) compared to chemotherapy. For the dual primary endpoint of overall survival (OS), a trend of improvement was observed for Dato-DXd versus chemotherapy, though OS data were not mature at the time of data cut-off. The study will continue to assess OS.

If approved by the FDA, Dato-DXd can provide an alternative treatment option to conventional chemotherapy earlier in the metastatic setting.

Dato-DXd is being jointly developed by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo. AstraZeneca/Daiichi Sankyo are also seeking approval of Dato-DXd for advanced nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). A BLA for the NSCLC indication is under review with the FDA. The BLA is based on data from the pivotal TROPION-Lung01 phase III study. The FDA is expected to give its decision on the NSCLC BLA in the fourth quarter of 2024. Regulatory applications for Dato-DXd in lung and breast cancer are underway in several other countries, including the EU, China and Japan.

Antibody-drug conjugates or ADCs like Dato-DXd are being considered a disruptive innovation in the pharmaceutical industry as these will enable better treatment of cancer by harnessing the targeting power of antibodies to deliver cytotoxic molecule drugs to tumors.

Currently, AstraZeneca has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

