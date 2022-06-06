AstraZeneca (AZN) Breast Cancer Drug Cuts Risk of Death to Half

AstraZeneca AZN announced detailed positive data from the pivotal phase III DESTINY-Breast04 study, which evaluated its antibody drug conjugate (ADC) drug Enhertu, in previously treated patients with HER2-low unresectable and/or metastatic breast cancer with hormone receptor (HR) positive or HR-negative disease.

The DESTINY-Breast04 study achieved its primary endpoint of progression free survival (PFS) in patients with HER2-low metastatic breast cancer with HR-positive disease. Enhertu demonstrated a 49% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death over the physician’s choice of chemotherapy. A median PFS of 10.1 months was observed in patients administered Enhertu compared to 5.4 months concerning those who were administered chemotherapy.

The study also showed a clinically meaningful overall survival (OS), a key secondary endpoint, in the above patient group. Data from the study showed a 36% in the risk of death in HR-positive disease patients who were administered Enhertu, based on OS. A median OS of 23.9 months was observed in patients administered Enhertu compared to 17.5 months in those administered chemotherapy.

Overall, the study showed a consistent efficacy of Enhertu in all study participants pertaining to both HR-positive and HR-negative diseases. The study met the key secondary endpoint of PFS in all study participants (both HR-positive and HR-negative disease patients), wherein there was 50% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death observed between Enhertu and chemotherapy. Based on the OS endpoint, there was 36% reduction in risk of death in the patients administered Enhertu over those administered chemotherapy.

Based on these results, AstraZeneca believes that a HER2-directed therapy like Enhertu has the potential to redefine treatment for approximately half the patients with breast cancer, thereby providing a survival benefit to those with low HER2 expression.

We remind investors that Enhertu is already approved by the FDA to treat certain patients with HER2-positive breast cancer as well as specific patients with HER2-positive stomach cancer (called gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma). The drug is developed by AstraZeneca in collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo.

Both AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo are also exploring the potential of Enhertu in earlier lines of treatment as well as in new breast cancer settings.

AstraZeneca is highly focused on strengthening its oncology business. In first-quarter 2022, AZN generated $3.6 billion worth of total revenues from its Oncology business, reflecting a 25% year-over-year rise in the constant exchange rate, driven by a solid performance of newer medicines, such as Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi and Calquence. AZN is working to further strengthen this portfolio through label expansions and advancing oncology pipeline candidates.

