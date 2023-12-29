Astrazeneca (AZN) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw Astrazeneca (AZN) ending at $67.35, denoting a +0.07% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.56%.

Shares of the pharmaceutical witnessed a gain of 4.2% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 6.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.24%.

The upcoming earnings release of Astrazeneca will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.75, signifying an 8.7% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $12.09 billion, indicating a 7.88% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

AZN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.64 per share and revenue of $45.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.31% and +3.46%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Astrazeneca. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% lower within the past month. Right now, Astrazeneca possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Astrazeneca is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.51. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.68.

It is also worth noting that AZN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.39. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry stood at 2.69 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, positioning it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

