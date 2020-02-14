AstraZeneca assumes coronavirus hit to last months

Adds details on China, analyst expectations

Feb 14 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.Lforecast 2020 revenue growth in the high single-digit to low double-digit percentages on Friday, assuming it would take a hit from the coronavirus outbreak in China as it outlined a third straight year of growth.

The forecast were broadly in line with expectations, although some analysts have said anything less than double-digit sales growth would be a disappointment this year and the company also came up just short of consensus forecasts for earnings per share.

China was again a central driver for the company in the final quarter of 2019, with sales in the country growing 28% to $1.19 billion in the three months ended Dec. 31, accounting for 19% of total product sales in the period.

AstraZeneca has already warned sales growth from the Asian country would slowdown due to changes in government policies and it said the forecast for this year's growth also assumed the impact of the coronavirus would last up to a few months.

The virus, which has killed over 1,300 people, has continued to spread this week, with Chinese health authorities on Friday reporting more than 5,000 new cases.

AstraZeneca said it expects core earnings per share to rise by a mid- to high-teens percentage.

Credit Suisse, in a note ahead of the results, said it expected a sales growth forecast in the high-single-digits before factoring in any coronavirus impact.

Quarterly product sales of $6.25 billion also missed analysts' expectation of $6.31 billion, according to a company provided consensus of 20 analysts.

