AstraZeneca appoints Iskra Reic as Executive Vice President, International

December 04, 2024 — 01:45 pm EST

AstraZeneca (AZN) announced the appointment of Iskra Reic as Executive Vice President, International with responsibility for overall strategy and driving sustainable growth across this broad region. “This encompasses China, Asian and Eurasian markets, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, Australia & New Zealand,” the company stated. Iskra succeeds Leon Wang who is on extended leave from the company while under investigation in China. Pascal Soriot, CEO, said: “Iskra is a highly accomplished leader with extensive international experience across multiple disciplines and a track record of improving patient access to our innovative and life-changing medicines. Her experience building partnerships will be invaluable in taking the fast-growing International region forward.”

