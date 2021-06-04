AstraZeneca Appoints Alexion's Aradhana Sarin To Succeed Marc Dunoyer As New CFO

(RTTNews) - British drug major AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) announced Friday the appointment of Aradhana Sarin as an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer. She will succeed Marc Dunoyer who will step down as CFO and retire from AstraZeneca's Board.

Sarin is currently Executive Vice-President, Chief Financial Officer of Alexion, while Dunoyer has served as AstraZeneca's CFO for over seven years.

The changes are conditional upon closing of AstraZeneca's acquisition of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc and effective on the later of August 1 or the date of Closing, which is expected to take place in the third quarter of 2021, subject to receipt of certain regulatory approvals.

Following the appointment, Sarin will relocate from the US and be based in the UK, and will report to AstraZeneca's Chief Executive Officer, Pascal Soriot.

Further, effective the same date as his retirement from AstraZeneca's Board, Dunoyer will become Chief Executive Officer, Alexion and Chief Strategy Officer, AstraZeneca. He will continue to report to Soriot and will remain a member of AstraZeneca's Senior Executive Team.

Sarin joined Alexion in November 2017, serving as Chief Business and Strategy Officer prior to becoming Chief Financial Officer. She has more than 20 years of professional experience.

