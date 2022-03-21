AZN

AstraZeneca antibody cocktail retains activity against Omicron subvariants

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

March 21 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L said on Monday its antibody-based cocktail to prevent and treat COVID-19 was shown to retain neutralising activity against the Omicron coronavirus variants, including BA.2 subvariant, in independent lab studies.

The study by the Washington University showed the treatment, Evusheld, reduces viral burden of all tested Omicron subvariants in the lungs, the London-listed drugmaker said.

