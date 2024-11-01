News & Insights

AstraZeneca Announces Share Capital Details

November 01, 2024 — 11:02 am EDT

AstraZeneca (GB:AZN) has released an update.

AstraZeneca PLC has announced its total issued share capital with voting rights stands at 1,550,303,887 ordinary shares as of October 31, 2024. This information is crucial for shareholders calculating their interest in the company under UK financial regulations. AstraZeneca continues to be a significant player in the biopharmaceutical industry, focusing on innovative treatments across various therapeutic areas.

