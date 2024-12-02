AstraZeneca Announces Share Capital and Voting Rights

AstraZeneca (GB:AZN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

AstraZeneca PLC, a leading biopharmaceutical company, announced its current share capital with voting rights stands at 1,550,317,189 ordinary shares. This information, disclosed under UK Financial Conduct Authority rules, is crucial for shareholders assessing their investment stakes. AstraZeneca continues to be a global player in the development and commercialization of innovative medicines.

For further insights into GB:AZN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.