AstraZeneca Announces Sale Of West Chester Site In Ohio - Quick Facts

November 30, 2022 — 02:15 am EST

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L, AZN) announced the sale of its West Chester site in Ohio, US, to National Resilience, Inc. The company expects to complete the sale in the first quarter of 2023, with a phased transition of services.

Andrew Wirths, Senior Vice President, Americas Supply Region, AstraZeneca, said: "As part of our long-term strategy to ensure our global supply network remains fit for the future, we are continuously optimising our manufacturing footprint to meet the evolving needs of our pipeline and portfolio."

RTTNews
